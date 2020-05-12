Falguni Pathak's Balcony Concert For Neighbours Is Viral. Watch

Singer Falguni Pathak recently held a 'concert' on her balcony.

Across the world, people are finding unique ways to maintain social connections while social distancing. During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, where millions have been confined to their homes to check the spread of the disease, people are coming together - figuratively, of course - to help each other through the difficult times. One such person is singer Falguni Pathak, who recently helped her neighbours beat lockdown blues by holding a concert on her balcony.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Falguni Pathak singing Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaaye from 1971 from the movie Anand while standing on her balcony, much to the delight of her neighbours. Holding a microphone, she enthralls listeners with her melodious voice, and ends the performance by thanking them.

The video was shared online by a Twitter user who wrote: "What more do you need when you have a neighbour like Dandiya queen Falguni Pathak. Am sure they all must have loved to hear this song from her. Very soothing."

Watch the video below:

What more do you need when you have a neighbour like Dandiya queen Falguni Pathak @FalguniPathak12 .. Am sure they all must have loved to hear this song from her.. Very soothing.. pic.twitter.com/YKk6yu3QfD — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) May 6, 2020

Since being shared on Wednesday, the video has collected over 15,000 views and several comments complimenting the singer.

Businessman Harsh Goenka was among those who praised the performance.

Lovely — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 6, 2020

"Wow. That takes me down into the memory lane. Big fan," wrote one person in the comments section. "Beautifully rendered.. what a melody," said another.

Some also thanked the singer for entertaining her neighbours and other fans on social media during lockdown. "What a beautiful way to engage your neighbours....really sweet of her," a Twitter user remarked.

