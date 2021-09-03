'Not Said By Me': Ratan Tata On Post Linking Liquor Sale To Aadhaar Card

Ratan Tata, 83, has called out fake news in the past as well.

Industrialist Ratan Tata took to Instagram once again this afternoon to flag a quote wrongly attributed to him. The widely-shared quote seems to suggest that Mr Tata had advocated for "liquor sales through Aadhaar cards."

"Liquor sales should be sold through Aadhaar card. Government food subsidies should be stopped for alcohol buyers [sic]," the quote attributed to Ratan Tata read, according to a screenshot the business leader shared on his Instagram Stories this afternoon. "Those who have the facility to buy alcohol can definitely buy food. When we give them free food they buy alcohol," it continued.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, flagged the post as fake. "This was not said by me. Thank you," the 83-year-old wrote while sharing a screenshot of the post, along with a GIF with the words "Fake News".

This is not the first time that Mr Tata has had to flag a quote wrongly attributed to him. Last year, he gave a clarification after a post with remarks attributed to him - linking "huge downfall of economy" to the coronavirus pandemic - was widely shared on social media.

Mr Tata, at the time, had people to verify media circulated on WhatsApp and over social media platforms before sharing it. "If I have something to say, I will say it on my official channels," Mr Tata had written.

Yesterday, another industrialist was also forced to issue a clarification on a post attributed wrongly to him. The post purportedly contained some "life changing advice" from Anand Mahindra, but the chairman of Mahindra Group clarified yesterday that he never said those words.