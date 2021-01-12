Fact-Checked: Is This Really The First Pic Of Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma's Baby?

A picture shared by Virat Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, on Instagram.

Star couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, a daughter, on Monday afternoon. Virat Kohli shared the big news of their baby's arrival on social media, writing: "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes." Mother and baby are both doing well, he added, before requesting privacy for his family. As friends and fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the new parents, Virat's brother Vikas Kohli also shared a heartwarming post and a picture that instantly created a flutter on social media.

Vikas Kohli posted a picture of a newborn baby's feet wrapped in a white blanket. A number of people assumed that as Virat Kohli's brother, he had shared the first picture of Virat and Anushka's baby girl.

"Happiness overboard .... angel in the house," Vikas Kohli posted on Monday evening. Soon afterwards, several publications carried articles reporting the pic as the first picture of Virat and Anushka's daughter to be shared with the world.

However, is this really the first photo of 'Baby Virushka' - as the newborn has been nicknamed by a section of the Internet.

A simple reverse image search reveals that the image is actually a stock photo and not a picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter.

Stock images are professional-grade photographs that can be purchased and used for business or creative purposes.

This particular image of a baby's feet is available for purchase on Shutterstock - a database of stock images. The "Closeup shot of feet of newborn baby" was taken by photographer Antonio V Oquias. Click here to view it.

The world will just have to wait some more for Virat and Anushka's family to share a photograph of the baby.