How New Parents Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Family Welcomed The 'Angel In The House'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli became a family of three as they welcomed their first child - a daughter - on January 11. Virat Kohli shared the big news on social media on Monday, followed by welcoming posts from his family members. Virat's brother Vikas Kohli and sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra shared heart-felt notes, welcoming the new one into the family. Referring to Anushka and Virat's daughter as the "angel in the house", Vikas wrote: "Happiness overboard". "So happy to be a bua of a beautiful little angel. Congratulations, proud parents Virat and Anushka," wrote Bhawna in an Instagram post dedicated to the new parents. Here's what overjoyed family members of the couple shared on Instagram on the arrival of Virat and Anushka's daughter.

On Monday evening, Virat Kohli made the baby announcement along with an update that "mother and baby are both doing well" along with a request for privacy: "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time." See Virat Kohli's tweet here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who got married since 2017, revealed their pregnancy in August last year along with the detail that the baby is expected to arrive in January 2021. In terms of work, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero while Virat, on paternity leave, took a break from the four-match India-Australia Test series and flew home just weeks before the baby's arrival.