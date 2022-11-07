''Eyes Are Misty'': Woman's Tattoo Tribute To Late Pet Dog Is Making Internet Emotional

A devoted pet owner got an unusual tattoo, on both her ears

Pets hold a lot of emotional significance for people and losing a beloved animal can be quite painful and distressing. One such story of animal love has emerged on Twitter, making people emotional. In a video circulating on Twitter, a woman gave a heartfelt tattoo tribute to her pet dog that died and it sure will resonate with you, if you are a animal lover. In an effort to keep her pitbull Storm's memory alive, the devoted pet owner named Anna got an unusual tattoo, on both her ears.

The now-viral video was shared by a user named Matt on Twitter. The video was captioned as, ''alright well i'm going to cry for about a week.'' "Why did you get those lines tattooed on your ears? And why don't the ears match?" reads the text inserted in the video.

Watch the video here:

alright well i'm going to cry for about a week pic.twitter.com/NwJYFInVqz — matt (@dogfather) November 6, 2022

Featuring a combination of pictures and short clips, the video first shows a image of small downward arrow on the woman's ears, while another image shows a second arrow pointing in the opposite direction. When the next slide in the video asks why the two arrows don't match, the clip skips to a photo of the pitbull, highlighting the touching reason.

"Because hers didn't match," Anna explains. The video further shows Anna kissing Storm, and the text reads, ''And now part of her is with me forever, even though she's gone. Love you forever, Storm."

Social media users were touched by her heartfelt gesture and many were reminded of the time when they lost their beloved pets. Others also shared adorable pictures of their deceased pet dogs, reminiscing the beautiful time spent with them.

One user wrote, "i'm crying for the 7th time nowww.'' Another commented, "Soo close to home. Too close. Sorry, can't come out today, will be ugly crying if you need me.'' A third wrote, "What a sweet baby so sorry for your loss.'' A fourth user shared a similar sentiment and wrote, "One of those tweets I'm simultaneously glad I saw and also wish I never saw. Beautiful and sad. Dogs are God's Best Work. PERIOD.'' Another said, ''oh my god thats incredible. what a good pupper she must have been to be so loved (who am i kidding of course she was).''

