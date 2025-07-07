Explained: Who Is Assam's Babydoll Archi And Why Is Her Reel 'Dame Un Grrr' A Rage On The Internet

Babydoll Archi, a social media influencer reportedly from Assam, has gone viral with her "Dame Un Grrr" reel and a recent photo with an American adult star. As per her Instagram account, her real name is Archita Phukan. She is known for her bold and stylish content on Instagram, where she has over 750K followers. Her recent photos have also sparked artificial intelligence (AI) debate.

Why is "Babydoll Archi" trending on social media?

She gained massive traction because of her "Dame Un Grrr" reel, set to a catchy track by Kate Linn, which showcases a striking saree transformation. It has garnered over one million views.

But what made her go viral overnight is still a mystery. Her name started to appear on search engines, with 'Archita Pukham video viral Original' becoming an active trend on Google Trends on Monday.

Phukan's photo with American adult film star Kendra Lust also sparked speculation and debate about her career choices, with some questioning the authenticity of the image.

Phukan chose not to directly address the rumours, instead sharing a cryptic post that said, "Lately, I've seen my name making its rounds - headlines, whispers and a lot of speculation. All because of one meeting, one frame, one moment."

"Let me be clear: I haven't confirmed anything. And I'm not here to deny it either. Why? Because I've learned that silence often speaks louder than clarification. Some paths are private. Some moves are strategic. And some stories are best told in chapters - not captions," Phukan added.

Is Babydoll Archi AI?

A section of social media users has claimed that she is not human, but just an artificial intelligence (AI). "Bruh she's just an AI generated made up character," one user commented on a Reddit post.

"It is actually concerning how so many people even at this stage of AI when the character consistency, the textures are still not perfect, we can fool a whole bunch of people with it," another user said, while a third said, "The dude behind the account is printing money rn. I feel sad for those who fell in his thirst trap."