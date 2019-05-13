Exercise While Playing Video Games, At World's First-Ever Virtual Reality Gym

Working out may get a whole lot easier, thanks to the world's first ever virtual reality gym. The Black Box VR gym, recently opened in San Francisco, USA, invites people to play a virtual reality video game in combination with a self-automated resistance cable machine.

According to ABC News, exercisers are given a room of their own, where they put on a VR headset and wearable devices that track their hand positioning as they work out on the company's proprietary resistance training machine.

Using the virtual reality scenarios in the game, exercisers can compete against their own past performance, another player, or both.

"You'll step into the Black Box room with your custom fitness headset and an entire new world will be created around you," explains the company's website. "As you go through the experience, you'll get a full body workout that is so immersive you'll forget you are working out at all.

"Reach out to grab that rope or lift the handles on that object and you'll feel real cables, set to the exact resistance that you need. Functional fitness in a fictional word."

