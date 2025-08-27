EPFO 3.0 Launch Soon: Withdraw PF From ATM And UPI, 5 Big Benefits Explained

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to launch its upgraded digital platform, EPFO 3.0, in 2025. Aimed at improving accessibility and transparency, the new system will make services faster and more user-friendly for over 8 crore members. IT companies like Infosys, Wipro and TCS have been shortlisted for managing the platform. Although the rollout was earlier planned for June 2025, it has been delayed due to technical testing.

Direct PF Withdrawal from ATMs

One of the most anticipated features of EPFO 3.0 is the option to withdraw PF funds directly from ATMs. Members will simply need to activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) and ensure Aadhaar is linked with their bank account. This feature is expected to help employees meet urgent cash needs instantly.

PF Withdrawal via UPI

In line with India's fast-growing digital payments system, EPFO 3.0 will also allow members to withdraw PF money through UPI, offering instant access to funds during emergencies.

Online Claims & Easy Corrections

Members will no longer need to visit EPFO offices for minor corrections or claim updates. With OTP verification, employees will be able to make corrections and track claim status online, streamlining the process and reducing delays.

Fast Settlement of Death Claims

In case of a member's death, EPFO has simplified the claim settlement process. Guardianship certificates will no longer be mandatory for minors, ensuring quicker financial assistance to families.

Enhanced Digital Experience

The new platform promises a smoother, mobile-friendly experience to track contributions, claims, and account details anytime, anywhere. This digital transformation marks a major step towards convenience and transparency.