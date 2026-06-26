Entrepreneur 'Poaches' His Own Employee: CEO-Security Guard Video Goes Viral

A conversation between Zypp Electric founder and chief executive Akash Gupta and a security guard employed at his office in Gurugram has attracted attention on social media after the entrepreneur shared a video of their interaction on Instagram.

In the video, Mr Gupta asks the security guard about his experience working at the company. The guard says he has been working there for around two and a half months and is currently earning a monthly salary of Rs 18,000.

During the conversation, Mr Gupta suggests that delivery work could provide a higher income. The security guard responds that he has been considering buying a vehicle and believes the current job may not offer enough earning potential.

The guard explains that delivery work could allow him to earn between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,600 a day if he worked for around 12 hours. By comparison, he says, a 12-hour shift in his current role earns him about Rs 600.

Mr Gupta acknowledges that delivery work requires significant effort but encourages the security guard to explore the opportunity. "Try it. We have both the facilities. There is no problem," he says in the video.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Mr Gupta wrote: "Oops, I poached my own employee in my business."

He added that the interaction reflected the growth of India's "hustle economy" and gig economy, where workers increasingly seek flexible employment opportunities that can offer higher earnings.

"Sometimes all it takes is one conversation to open up a new possibility," Mr Gupta wrote. "The best opportunities often start with a simple thought: 'Maybe I can do that too.'"

The video has sparked discussion online about employment choices, income opportunities and the growing role of gig work in India's economy.