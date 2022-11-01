Entrepreneur Aman Gupta's Post On Harvard University's Case Study On boAt Wins Internet

Entrepreneur Aman Gupta at Harvard Business School.

Co-founder of boAt Lifestyle and the famous judge of TV show Shark Tank India Aman Gupta has proved that anything is possible in this world through hard work and perseverance. The entrepreneur shared a post detailing how Harvard University is doing a case study on his audio & wearables brand. He posted a picture outside Harvard Business School and penned a note on Instagram and wrote, "Harvard Nahee Jaa sake to Kya hua ... apna kaam aur apnee company pahucha dee (So what if I couldn't go to Harvard. My work and company got me there.)"

Mr Gupta continued, "We are really proud to share that Harvard Business School has written a case study on boAt. Today, Sameer and I were here talking to the students and the faculty about the case which was presented to the students. "He recalled his time when he studied from various case studies of the prestigious university. "I have studied from Harvard case studies which have helped me. I am hopeful now our case study will help a lot of students learn and grow around the world," he continued on the social media platform. Along with the note, he also posted a picture of the report by the Harvard Business School.

It was posted two hours ago and since being posted, it has amassed over one lakh likes. Several internet users have left comments on this heartwarming journey. One user wrote, "This is amazing and making it from scratch has its own charm. Congratulations Aman and Sameer."

"When boat reached international market," said a second user.

A third user commented, "@boatxaman now this is something you don't hear often about an Indian brand. Congratulations Sir Ji"

"Such an Amazing Achievement Sir @boatxaman.We all are proud of you , @mehta1815 Sir and @boat.nirvana with @prat23 . Heartiest Congratulations from all of us," added another user.

Featured Video Of The Day Watch: Rs 17 Ticket To Death - Bridge Collapse Survivor Shares Horrific Details