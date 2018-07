English Bulldog Named World's Ugliest Dog Dies At Age 9

The nine-year-old canine died in her sleep Tuesday morning. (AFP Photo)

Zsa Zsa's 15 minutes in the limelight are over: the copiously drooling English bulldog named the World's Ugliest Dog just weeks ago has died.

The nine-year-old canine died in her sleep Tuesday morning, owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota told US media.

"I'm in shock still," Brainard told CNN sister network HLN. "I haven't even processed her winning and fame."

The dog won the ugliness title at a contest last month in Petaluma, California.

Brainard told CNN then that the dog slobbered a lot because it had trouble keeping its tongue in its mouth.

Its upper teeth were almost horizontal and it also had a pronounced underbite.

