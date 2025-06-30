Internet Reacts To Bihar Man's Cycle Journey With Pet Dog: "Living The Dream Life Of Many"

Sonu, a man from the Indian state of Bihar, documented his beautiful journey as he cycled through India with his furry friend Charlie, who is a rescued dog. Their journey showcases the special bond between humans and dogs. Dogs are known for their unwavering loyalty and ability to form strong bonds with their owners. They have been human companions for thousands of years, providing loyalty, affection and support.

Watch the video here:

The video was reposted on Instagram this week. Earlier, it was shared by a pet community, Petsfamilia, in February. Sonu said in the video that he has ridden his bike 12,000 kilometres with the dog. He said Charlie doesn't leave his side, and when he rides his bike, she rides just behind him.

He posted the heartwarming video with the caption, "Reposting this beautiful moment again...Pehle wale video ka voice chala gaya tha, par is memory ko main khona nahi chahta tha. Yeh sirf ek video nahi hai, meri aur Charlie ki journey ka ek hissa hai - pyaar, dosti aur safar ka. (Reposting this beautiful moment again... The first video's audio got lost, but I didn't want to lose this memory. This is not just a video, it's a part of mine and Charlie's journey of love, friendship, and travel.)"

The video has garnered massive traction, with people flooding the comment section to praise him. One user said, "Charlie is living the dream life of many!"

"All the best, dost. Bas Charlie ka khayal rakhna," another user said. A third said, "You and Charlie are the best".