Engineer Shares Senior Called Him At 1.30 AM For 6 AM Shift. Internet Calls It 'Toxic'

The post soon went viral with many users labelling the company "toxic".

A support engineer shared on Reddit that he received a work call at 1:30 a.m. while he was fast asleep. The call was from a senior colleague to inform him that he needed to report to work in less than five hours.

Vinit Patil explained that he missed the call, which was meant to notify him of an urgent schedule change requiring him to be in the office by 6 am, 1.5 hours earlier than his usual start time, as he was covering for a colleague. This came after he had left work at 9 pm the previous night.

The man wrote on Reddit, "Yesterday night I was given a phone call by my colleague who is senior to me for informing I have to join office at 6 am and my shift starts at 7:30(ps I work as a support engineer) i didn't pick up that call as I was asleep mobile was beside me and still i was unaware that I received call till I woke up at 6 and checked my mobile wondering what will be the consequences."

A user wrote, "Ridiculous. At 1:30 am he wants to inform you to join at 6 am. Tf kind of unprofessional behaviour is that? I'd report it to the project manager but in a friendly tone."

Another user commented, "Don't worry. Nothing will happen. Don't give into what people are saying about telling to project lead or someone. In India things don't work like that. Only excuses work here else the person's ego gets hurt. So go around at 9 and smiling apologize saying I was asleep when you called and woke up at 8 and then looked at your message. So came rushing in."

The third user commented, "Why is it that people in India just don't get boundaries? The work culture is so toxic. What an a**hole-this guy must have nothing better to do than work!"