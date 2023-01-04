Emotional Reunion Of Ukrainian Soldier And His Pregnant Wife Goes Viral

The video has amassed more than 24,000 views on Twitter.

With the war raging on in Ukraine, a video has surfaced on the internet of an emotional reunion of a pregnant wife and her husband, a Ukrainian soldier. The video is spreading cheer and joy. The video will definitely melt your heart.

Posted on Twitter by Anton Gerashchenko, the video shows a pregnant woman in transit to meet her husband. As soon as she sees him, she runs into the arms of her husband, who is dressed in military uniform. Further in the video, the woman breaks into tears.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "This is what we're fighting for. They haven't seen each other for 30 weeks." The text on the video reads, "30 weeks in the war, finally our long-awaited meeting."

Watch the video here:

This is what we're fighting for.



They haven't seen each other for 30 weeks.



📹: yanina_sham/Instagram pic.twitter.com/vVrkdlRAln — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 3, 2023

The video has amassed more than 24,000 views on Twitter. A user wrote, "I mean. it's beautiful but even more horrible. War is so damn cruel." Another user commented, "Precious Love prevails." A third user wrote, "Just awesome! That baby is going to have a beautiful and peaceful life because of his/her warrior father and all the other warriors."

The video was originally posted by the pregnant woman, Yanina Sham, on her Instagram handle. In another post, she wrote, "I will always remember these three days. The first one is when the war started. The second one is when you said you were going to protect me. And the third is when you come back. L O V E . - I'm waiting (sic)."

Meanwhile, the Russian soldiers killed in the Ukrainian strike in Donetsk on New Year's eve have reached 89, CNN reported citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

According to both Ukrainian and pro-Russian accounts, the apparent Ukrainian strike occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday at a vocational school housing Russian conscripts in Makiivka in the Donetsk region.

Among those killed, there was the regiment's deputy commander, Lt. Col. Bachurin, according to the statement of the Russian Defence Ministry.



