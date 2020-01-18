Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas Take Up TikTok Hand Emoji Challenge - Watch Video

"Nailed It," Nick Jonas captioned the video on his Instagram account.

Video sharing app TikTok has come up with a hilarious yet interesting challenge where the users are posting video of a dance, trying to make emojis with their palm while grooving to the tunes of American singer Y2K's popular number "Lalala".

The "Emojidance" hashtag, trending on the app for the past few months, has been used over 660 million times so far, with likes of Jonas Brothers and Ashley Banjo taking up the challenge.

In the 6-second video shared by Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas are seen making a duet, with both trying to match up to the tunes of a remix version of "Lalala".

What is the Hand Emoji challenge?

A list of hand emojis appear on the users' screen and the task is to replicate the same with the help of their hands.

To make it a little trickier, users are doing it on the beat of the song, 'Y2K & Bbno$ - Lalala (ilkan Gunuc Remix)'.

A similar phenomenon, emoji face challenge, had also trended on social media last year, it was essentially the same concept, to replicate the emoji with the expression on to your face.

A new trend or a viral challenge takes over the TikTok every few days.

In November, people used the hashtag #ChildhoodMemories to take a trip down memory lane and recreate old photos.

TikTok users from around the world are posted like their childhood selves, even using props sometimes, to recreate their childhood memories for this trend.