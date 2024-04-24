Emirates Calls 15-Year-Old Girl's Father At 4 am After She Misses Flight: 'Well Done'

The 15-year-old missed her connecting flight from Dubai.

A man recently showered praise on Emirates airline and highlighted their customer-focused service after his 15-year-old daughter missed her connecting flight from Dubai. Manish Kalghatgi, who resides in Puducherry, shared that his child was travelling alone from Casablanca, Morocco to Chennai.

Mr Kalghati said that his daughter was eager and excited about travelling alone, however, the family was worried due to the travel chaos caused by rain in Dubai. Notably, over 500 flights were diverted, delayed or cancelled in the country. "This is an appreciation post for @emirates. Yesterday, daughter M (15) flew unaccompanied from Casablanca to Chennai - her first solo international journey. While she was excited to travel alone, we were a bit on the edge given the chaos EK went through in the past week," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Yesterday, daughter M (15) flew unaccompanied from Casablanca to Chennai - her first solo international journey. While she was excited to travel alone, we were a bit on the edge given the chaos EK went through in the past week... 1/4 — Manish Kalghatgi (@manishkalghatgi) April 23, 2024

In another post, the father said that "flight ops remain affected and M missed her 2 am connection at DXB." However, the airline was "brilliant" in managing the situation. He said that his 15-year-old was met in the aircraft and was informed of the changes in her flight. Mr Kalghati said that she was also escorted to a transit hotel room to rest and recover before the next flight.

"At the same time, I was woken up around 4am by call from a most calm & reassuring EK executive, informing me of the missed connection & steps taken. The communication delivery was so effective that not for a moment thereafter was I concerned about the situation M was in," he added.

Concluding the post, he wrote that he was impressed by the "service excellence" and "customer focus" of the airline. "Given how the entire @emirates operations at DXB were thrown off gear just a few days back, this was excellent recovery and back to business-as-usual as quick as possible. This is what customer focus and service excellence is all about. Well done Emirates," he concluded.

Since being shared, the post has amassed 16,000 views and four hundred likes on the microblogging platform.

"Im not surprised about it as the airlines raises the bar always when it come to service and customer satisfaction," said a user.

Another person said, "That is Emirates. And that efficiency is with Emirates only. Hats off Emirates."

A third wrote, "Emirates cares every passenger personally."

Meanwhile, Dubai recently experienced an unprecedented weather event as severe thunderstorms swept through the city. It affected air travel and caused flooding on the streets throughout the United Arab Emirates, halting normal activities. The state-run weather agency said it was a "historic weather event" and Dubai had not seen such rain in 75 years.