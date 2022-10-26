Eminem's Sign Language Interpreter Steals The Show At A Concert With Her Mesmerising Speed, Old Video Goes Viral

Internet users were impressed with her supersonic speed

An old video of American Sign Language interpreter Holly Maniatty matching the supersonic speed of rapper Eminem's fast-paced song 'Rap God' at a concert is going viral again. Posted by a user named logicalbihari on Reddit, the video is from Firefly Music Festival which took place in 2018.

It is common for musicians to have an ASL expert along with them on stage, but Ms Maniatty's mesmerising speed and synchronising of the sign language along with Eminem has impressed the netizens. So far, the video has amassed 89,000 upvotes with several comments.

Check out the video here:

While some internet users were impressed with her supersonic speed, others were concerned that if deaf people are able to understand her.

A user commented, "I know a good amount of ASL and this is too fast for me to understand. That said, a lot of Eminem's rap is also too fast for me to understand, so it's basically the same experience. If they slowed down it wouldn't be an authentic interpretation. They aren't just translating, they have to get the rhythm and tone as close as possible as well."

Another user commented, "The real question is, would any deaf person watching her manage to catch and interpret all the signs."

The third user wrote, "Sign language interpreter here, though I'm not a performance interpreter. Interpreters do not sign word-for-word unless the client uses 'SSE' and requests it. What we do is interpret the meaning and there are many single signs that encapsulate multiple words or ideas. There are of course occasions where we do sign word-for-word, but on the whole, we don't."

The fourth commented, "My deaf friend liked loud concerts because she could feel the bass in her chest. So even for completely deaf people they can get something from it."

Ms Maniatty has previously made appearances with Snoop Dog, Jay Z, Wu-Tang Clan and Beastie Boys.