Supermodel Shows Off Armpit Hair In Powerful Photoshoot

A little bit of hair can make a big statement. As more and more celebrities try to normalise body hair with powerful photoshoots, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has become the latest to join the list. The model and actress, 28, posed for Harper's Bazaar with her arms lifted to proudly show off her armpit hair.

The photo was part of a personal essay she wrote on feminism for the magazine's September issue, reports USA Today.

"I wrote an essay for @harpersbazaarus about the importance of women's right to choose (how she dresses, what she posts, if she decides to shave or not) no matter what influences have shaped the way she presents herself," she wrote while sharing the picture on Instagram.

The picture, shared on Thursday, has collected over 1.7 million 'likes' and thousands of comments applauding her decision to pose with armpit hair exposed.

"You are doing a huge thing: using your privilege to fight for individual freedom and destroying beauty dogmas. Thanks for that," wrote one person in response to the photograph. "You are a true inspiration," said another.

A few months ago, Malaika Arora also shared a 'behind the scenes' picture with an exposed armpit that took social media by storm.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.