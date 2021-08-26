Elon Musk's Reaction To Meme Claiming Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin Copied SpaceX

Elon Musk, 50, is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Elon Musk posted two laughing emojis in response to a meme claiming Blue Origin copied SpaceX while designing its vertical landing spacecraft. On Tuesday, Ars Technica published photographs of Blue Origin's first stainless steel tank, which is part of the company's efforts to develop a fully reusable upper stage for its New Glenn rocket. This project, which was revealed last month, has been codenamed Project Jarvis. While the 'unofficial' picture created a buzz among Twitter users, a section of the Internet felt the tank looked remarkably similar to SpaceX's Starship rocket.

Yesterday, Twitter user SpaceXMasterrace shared a screenshot of the Ars Technica article, showing a picture of the prototype tank as it was rolled out at Launch Complex 36 in Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

"Hey Elon, Can I Copy Your Homework?" he captioned the photograph, suggesting that Blue Origin New Glenn copied SpaceX's Starship, which also lands vertically. In response, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk simply shared two 'rolling on the floor laughing' emojis, implying that he agreed with the take.

???????? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 24, 2021

This is only the latest in the long line of acrimonious exchanges between SpaceX and Blue Origin. Over the last few years, Blue Origin and SpaceX have clashed several times over different issues, whereas Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have occasionally locked horns over their rockets and their different plans of space exploration.

Most recently, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin sued the US government over its decision to award a massive Moon exploration contract to its competitor SpaceX.



