No Rocket, No Cry. 10 On 10 For Space Junkie Jeff Bezos From Elon Musk

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have been feuding publicly for years, but the Tesla chief recently came out in praise of the Amazon boss. Mr Musk and Mr Bezos, though not rivals in any earthly business, have similar space ambitions - the former is the founder of SpaceX, while the latter started Blue Origin in 2000. The two billionaires, who have been trying to launch long-range orbital rockets, have clashed over launch-pad lease opportunities, landing-pad patents and more in the past.

But on Friday, when author Eric Berger tweeted in appreciation of Jeff Bezos, the SpaceX CEO was quick to agree with him. Mr Berger said in his tweet that while it would be easy to criticise the Amazon CEO for being late with his rocket engines or for not reaching the orbit in 20 years, he would still get a perfect score for his knowledge and appreciation of space history.

"As easy as it is to dunk on Jeff Bezos for not reaching orbit in 20 years, or being late with his rocket engines, he gets an A+ for his knowledge of, and appreciation of space history," wrote Mr Berger. To this, Mr Musk responded with one word: "True".

Meanwhile, this was not the only time Elon Musk responded to a tweet mentioning Jeff Bezos - he also had a hilarious response to a tweet pitting him against the Amazon CEO. On Friday, a Twitter user used a popular meme to sum up this race for space and the meme even included Richard Branson, who is planning a Virgin Galactic space trip before Mr Bezos's planned July 20 launch.

The Godzilla vs Kong meme shows Godzilla - labelled as Jeff Bezos - and King Kong - labelled as Richard Branson - roaring at each other. The next part of the meme, however, shows the two monsters thwarted by the humble Doge. The picture shows a club-wielding Doge - labelled Elon Musk - chasing King Kong and Godzilla.

Responding to the meme, Mr Musk wrote: "But can I pay in Doge?"

His response refers to his favoured cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, which has its own fan base today thanks largely to Mr Musk's constant tweets. Mr Musk's tweets on the digital currency, which started as a joke, have been responsible for driving its value up significantly.

Over the last few years, Blue Origin and SpaceX have clashed several times over different issues, whereas Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have occasionally locked horns over their rockets and their different plans of space exploration.

But in 2004, when both SpaceX and Blue Origin were companies still in infancy, Mr Bezos and Mr Musk had met for one of their few in-person interactions