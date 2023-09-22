Elon Musk Slammed After Asking Taylor Swift To Post Music On X

"I'm sorry but she's not going to notice you," said a user.

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who is currently on her Eras Tour, recently took to social media to share details about the re-release of her original track, '1989', now called '1989 (Taylor's Version). Her post got the attention of billionaire Elon Musk, who asked the popstar to post some videos of her songs and concerts "directly on X". However, his tweet did not go well with 'Swifties'- a community of Taylor Swift fans, who ridiculed his suggestion.

The "Love Story" singer said in a post, "It's a new soundtrack, Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can't wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all)." Responding to the same, X owner, said, "I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform."

I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2023

His remark sparked mocking replies from many of her fans and followers. Many questioned why the pop star would feel the need to contribute her music to the platform's new feature.

"I'm sorry but she's not going to notice you," said a user.

"With all due respect Mr. Elon sir I think miss Swift knows what she's doing," commented another user.

A third person said, "You do realize Elon is trying to benefit from Taylor.. right? Taylor doesn't need Twitter to make money."

"You'll swiftly find out that she don't wanna," remarked a person.

"She's so powerful she has a literal billionaire looking for clout from her," commented a person.

A fan account wrote, "Start paying fan pages more fairly for the engagement they bring to your app first."

In March this year, Mr Musk said that Ms Swift's "limbic resonance skill is exceptional" in response to a post by a user who wrote on the platform, "Taylor Swift rules and if you disagree you'll be kicked off the internet i'm pretty sure".