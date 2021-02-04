Elon Musk Shares A Meme As Dogecoin Surges, Thanks To His Tweet

Elon Musk broke his Twitter silence with tweets on Dogecoin.

Elon Musk is back on Twitter less than two days after he announced he would be taking a break from the microblogging platform. The Tesla CEO broke his self-imposed Twitter silence with a series of tweets this morning praising Dogecoin - the meme-based cryptocurrency which was initially started as a joke. As the value of Dogecoin surged, Mr Musk, in his trademark style, 'welcomed' investors with a meme.

It all started when Elon Musk shared a picture of a rocket to the moon and followed it up with a one-word tweet: Doge.

The tweet was enough to send the value of Dogecoin surging by over 44 percent, reports Market Watch.

Doge — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 4, 2021

"The most entertaining outcome is the most likely," he wrote - likely referring to his past record of fortune-making tweets. His posts on Twitter recently drove up the stock of Etsy and Signal, and helped boost the GameStop surge.

The tweets were not the only time Musk moved markets on the platform in recent weeks. When he changed his Twitter profile to read simply "#bitcoin" last Friday, the cryptocurrency's price temporarily skyrocketed by around 20 percent.

This time, as Dogecoin surged, Elon Musk shared a meme based on the iconic Lion King scene of Rafiki showing Simba his kingdom. He posted a pic with his face superimposed over Rafiki, holding up the Doge meme which is the logo for the cryptocurrency.

The meme was followed by two more Dogecoin tweets.

"Dogecoin is the people's crypto," reads one, while the other says, "No highs, no lows, only Doge."

Mr Musk overtook Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to become the world's wealthiest person last month, with a fortune estimated at $185 billion following a nine-fold surge in Tesla's share price over the past year.