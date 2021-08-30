In Elon Musk's Post, A Connection Between SpaceX And 'The Karate Kid'

Elon Musk shared a video from 'The Karate Kid'.

To say that Elon Musk is a man with unique ideas would be an understatement. The tech billionaire is known for his interest in Space explorations and his active efforts to achieve his plans for them. The Tesla and SpaceX founder created a buzz on social media on Monday when he tweeted a clip from the film the 1984 film, The Karate Kid. The clip that Mr Musk shared features one of the characters from the film trying to catch a fly with a pair of chopsticks. It was, in fact, the tweet accompanying the clip that piqued the interest of his followers.

He wrote, “SpaceX will try to catch largest ever flying object with robot chopsticks.” Keeping it real with his followers, Mr Musk wrote, “Success is not guaranteed, but excitement is!” The clip shows a man trying to catch a fly with chosticks.

SpaceX will try to catch largest ever flying object with robot chopsticks.



Success is not guaranteed, but excitement is!https://t.co/75yMgIWOwE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2021

The "chopsticks" that the billionaire is referring to, is a part of the new launch tower that has been designed to catch first stage boosters after they come back to Earth. The mechanical arms that will be fixed to the main tower will be aimed at servicing and catching SpaceX's Starships and Super Heavy boosters. Nearly two months after work on the mechanical arm started, SpaceX has installed the first of those three arms on the exterior of the launch tower fondly named by Mr Musk as ‘Mechazilla.'

He followed the first tweet with a rather cryptic and short second tweet that said, “Stage zero.”

Stage Zero — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2021

Followers of Mr Musk was elated by the news and flooded the micro-blogging platform with positive responses. Reacting to the news, one follower said, “I trust them.”

Another user said, “The fact that Elon Musk talks and accepts failures so openly, is a game-changer,” adding that he was changing the course of all the “boardroom, bedroom conversations.”

The fact #ElonMusk talks and accepts failures so openely,

is a game changer!



He may not realize it but it's gradually changing the course of all the boardroom, bedroom conversations!! https://t.co/81cEWvakEQ — #IStandwithFarmers (@PratibhaSan) August 30, 2021

Some folks could not believe what they were reading.

Damn Elon i can't even use chopsticks let alone a robot - the dudes crazy #ElonMusk#spaceX#Teslahttps://t.co/ge3eceMVad — Jake (@PartyP27) August 30, 2021

“Ready for the excitement,” said one user.

“Elon is the king of reality TV!” joked another user.

Elon is the king of reality TV! https://t.co/2PeDTIdCkU — Unity Capital (@TwoUnity) August 30, 2021

Tell us what you think of Mr Musk's ambitious “chopstick” vision.