Elon Musk Shares Meme On Uninstalling Skype And It's All Too Relatable

Elon Musk shared a meme on uninstalling Skype (Image credit: Reuters)

Elon Musk is a man of few words and many memes, and his Twitter account is proof. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is known to change the fate of cryptocurrency values with his one-line tweets and hilarious memes. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that the tech billionaire has a large section of the Internet hanging onto each and every word -- or in Mr. Musk's case, each and every meme. And true to his reputation, the entrepreneur sent social media users into a tizzy when he shared a funny meme about the video conferencing app, Skype, on Sunday. The meme depicts Skype as an uninvited guest who tends to reappear in the house despite the homeowner throwing it out repeatedly.

The meme further strengthened the notion that the app is extremely hard to get rid of and social media users seemed to agree with Mr. Musk on this. In less than 24 hours, the meme garnered 2.72 lakh ‘likes' and has been ‘shared' over 19,000 times.

Reacting to the meme, one user wrote, “I'm just waiting for the meme's that trigger.”

Another user said, “True - there is no way on earth to remove Skype.”

Agreeing with Mr Musk, another user said, “OMG - I literally uninstalled Skype THIS MORNING. Life is better now.”

“This is real life,” said another user.

“I don't know if I am happy or frustrated with Skype's such behaviour,” confessed another user.

“Finally a meme I can laugh at without the fear of losing money,” wrote another.

Take a look at some other reactions:

“I'm glad to see I'm not the only one suffering,” said another user.

Given the entrepreneur's close association with cryptocurrency, there were also several queries about the fate of Bitcoin and Dogecoin in the comments section. Recently, Mr Musk had also tweeted about his ‘breakup' with Bitcoin. The billionaire shared a meme that featured a couple that was parting ways. The note in the meme read, “Her: I know I said it would be over between us if you quoted another Linkin Park song but I have found someone else.” This is followed by, “Him: So, in the end, it doesn't even matter,” which is a line from the band's song In The End.

Sharing the meme, Mr. Musk wrote, “#Bitcoin,” followed by a broken heart emoticon. The tweet was soon followed by a fall in the value of the cryptocurrency. Soon after Mr. Musk's meme, the value of Bitcoin fell by 3 per cent. He followed this up with another meme; this time about the dipping values.

Tell us what you think of Elon Musk's meme game.