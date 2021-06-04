Bitcoin Took A Hit After Elon Musk Shared This Meme

Elon Musk's tweets often lead to stock market fluctuations. (Image credit: Reuters)

Elon Musk and his memes on cryptocurrency, space and all things technology-driven have amassed a loyal band of followers with time on social media platforms. And keeping in line with his reputation of using the best memes, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has now used lyrics from the popular American rock band, Linkin Park, to talk about the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. On Friday, the billionaire shared a meme that featured a couple, with the note reading, “Her: I know I said it would be over between us if you quoted another Linkin Park song but I have found someone else.” This is followed by, “Him: So, in the end it doesn't even matter,” which is a line from the band's song In The End.

Sharing the meme, Mr. Musk wrote, “#Bitcoin,” followed by a broken heart emoticon. Following his cryptic tweet, which could be hinting at the entrepreneur's 'breakup' with the cryptocurrency, the value of Bitcoin took a hit. According to Coindesk, the value of Bitcoin fell by over 3%. Following the dip, the billionaire came up with another meme, this time talking about the fall in the value of the cryptocurrency.

The second meme features a couple communicating via video call. While the woman in the meme says, “I miss you,” the man begins to cry. When asked why, he says that it was because he misses her too, only for his screen to reveal that he was crying over the fall in prices, hinting at the fall in Bitcoin value.

The tweets elicited a series of reactions from Twitter users. Most notably, Billy Markus, who co-created Dogecoin and goes by the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter said, “Elon… I put my trust in you.” Mr. Musk replied to it with another meme of Federal Reserves' reaction on the statement, “Dogecoin is just made up money with infinite supply.”

Elon… I put my trust in you — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 4, 2021

Tech Entrepreneur, Justin Sun wrote, “I will buy all the #Bitcoin that Elon Musk sells.”

Another user touched upon Mr. Musk's ability to sway cryptocurrency values with his tweets and said, “Nooooo. I was just about 10% from breaking even and now the crypto market has crashed again. Why do you do this to us?”

Nooooo. I was just about 10% from breaking even and now the crypto market has crashed again. Why do you do this to us? — Deby Coles (@DebyColes) June 4, 2021

One user even asked the tech billionaire to stick to his space endeavours.

“I've become so numb,” said another user, presumably making another Linkin Park reference to the song Numb.

I've become so numb. — Qiao Wang (@QwQiao) June 4, 2021

Some users also had something to say about those who listened to Mr. Musk's advice.

The only problem with Elon is the people that listen and believe what he says... — Healthy Pockets (@healthy_pockets) June 4, 2021

