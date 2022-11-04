Elon Musk Responds To The Craziest Conspiracy Theory Tweet: 'I'm An Alien'

Elon Musk's conspiracy theory about himself has left the Internet scratching its head.

In the middle of massive layoffs at Twitter, Elon Musk, the company's new owner and CEO, is making headlines with his new rules and regulations for his employees. But one of his recent Twitter conversations has captivated the internet's interest for an unusual reason.

While replying to one of the tweets of writer Tim Urban, Elon Musk wrote that "he is an alien."

"What's the craziest conspiracy theory you think might be true?" Tim Urban asked his 669,376 followers on Twitter.

While several people shared their bizarre conspiracy theories, it was Twitter CEO Elon Musk's response that caught everyone off guard.

"I'm an alien trying to get back to my home planet," he wrote.

"I thought we agreed you were not going to talk about this publicly," Tim joked in reply.

Musk responded, "Unsure if confirming or denying that. I'm an alien is more convincing that. I'm an alien."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has removed "days of rest" from Twitter Inc. staff calendars, according to people familiar with the matter. The monthly, company-wide day off was introduced during the pandemic period. Its expiration is another sign of Musk's impatience with Twitter's existing work culture.

Twitter also announced mass layoffs in India on Friday, in job cuts that have affected all verticals, including engineers and the entire marketing and communications department, sources have told NDTV.

The firings are part of a global restructuring ordered by the social media platform's new owner, Elon Musk. While the number of people laid off was not immediately available, sources said employees in the sales, engineering, and partnerships divisions were "affected," apart from the two departments that were disbanded. In all, more than 50 percent of Twitter's India workforce of about 200 has been sacked, sources said.

