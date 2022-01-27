Elon Musk Promises To Eat McDonald's On TV - But He Has One Condition

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is a known cryptocurrency enthusiast who has often expressed his support for the rapidly evolving industry on social media as well as TV. He has, however, focussed his attention lately on promoting one particular coin, Dogecoin. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO renewed that support to the meme coin recently, saying he would be happy to eat a meal by McDonald's on television if the fast-food chain accepts payments in Dogecoin. “I will eat a happy meal on TV if McDonald's accepts Dogecoin,” said Mr Musk.

I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022

His tweet has got over 3.91 lakh likes and been retweeted more than 56,000 times.

McDonald's responded to the exchange, saying that they would but “only if Tesla accepts grimacecoin”, a made-up currency based on a purple character sometimes featured in McDonald's commercials.

According to CoinDesk, McDonald's tweet “spurred the creation of nearly 10 grimacecoins on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network alone”. Many people also made quick money by creating a token named after the burger-loving purple taste bud.

McDonald's competitor Burger King, too, seized the opportunity and jumped into the ring. Burger King told Mr Musk, “Only a king knows what da coin do”, making amply clear that it is positive about the idea.

only a king knows what da coin do — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 25, 2022

Dogecoin, too, has responded to Mr Musk with a GIF. The animated sticker showed the Dogecoin mascot, Shiba Inu dog from the “Doge” meme, playing hide and seek with the viewer behind a McDonald's meal.

Several others commented on Mr Musk's tweet either urging McDonald's to accept payments in Dogecoin or having a go at it for not doing so.

Check some of the tweets below:

I can already see it pic.twitter.com/7u2oZUtEEz — greg (@greg16676935420) January 25, 2022

OK PUMP IT pic.twitter.com/nCcAHvasFj — CoinStats - Crypto Portfolio Manager & DeFi Wallet (@coinstats) January 25, 2022

Whether Mr Musk was able to convince McDonald's to accept Dogecoin is not known, the meme coin's downward spiral until that point definitely halted and it even gained some value after the tweet, showed data from CoinMarketCap.

Musk recently announced that people can buy Tesla merchandise with Dogecoin. According to Tesla, Dogecoin could be used to buy items such as the Cyberwhistle, Giga Texas Belt Buckle and Cyberquad for Kids.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency based on the “doge” meme. Software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created the coin in 2013. The creators invented Dogecoin only as a fun, light-hearted coin that would have a greater appeal than Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation.