Monkey Runs Away With Man's Glasses. Watch How He Got Them Back

A monkey returned a man's glasses in exchange for a pack of Frooti.

Monkeys are known to be copycats - a fact that turned out to be of advantage for a man who had his spectacles stolen by one. A video shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma showed a man negotiating with a monkey to get his glasses back. The monkey was seen sitting on top of an iron mesh, with the man standing below. It had the glasses but seemed unwilling to return them to the man.

The man tried to exploit the copycat behaviour of the monkey to get his glasses back. And it worked. The video showed the man offering the monkey a pack of juice.

As the monkey reached for the pack of juice, the man refused to let go of it. Perhaps realising that the man wanted his glasses in return for the juice, the monkey agreed. As soon as the man let the monkey have the juice pack, it returned the glasses. The glasses got stuck in the iron mesh but the clever animal ensured that the man got them back by pushing them down.

“Smart. Ek haath do, Ek haath lo (Give with one hand, take with another),” Mr Sharma captioned the post.

Ek haath lo ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/JHNnYUkDEw — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) October 28, 2021

The video has been watched nearly 14,000 times and more than 1,300 people have liked it. Many people laughed at the video and some shared their thoughts on the clip. A Twitter user said that this way of trading with a monkey is a standard practice in many temples where they remain in large numbers such as Varanasi, Mathura, and Vrindavan.

Standard tactics across many a temples and homes e. g. In Varanasi, Mathura, Vrindavan — Ankur Tiwari (@Ankur_tiwari2) October 28, 2021

A second person said the video is definitely from Vrindavan, where monkeys do not return the things they take without getting something to eat or drink in return.

यह पक्का वृन्दावन की वीडियो है, वहाँ के बंदर बिना फ्रूटी लिए चश्मा नहीं देते और जो चश्मा वो वापिस देते हैं वो पहनने लायक बचता भी नहीं, डबल नुकसान होता है???????? — प्रशान्त अरोड़ा???????? (@thepacified1) October 28, 2021

Another said that this same thing also happens at the ancient Jakhu Temple in Shimla, which is dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

एक दम यही चीज जाखू मंदिर(शिमला ) मे होता है सर..... मेरे दोस्त का चस्मा ले गये थे, कभी टूरिस्ट का मोबाइल, कभी पर्स... और फिर एक पुजारी कुछ खाने के लिए ला के देता एक हाथ se और एक हाथ se वो सामान लौटाते हैं — binod (@save_pangolin) October 28, 2021

“He (the monkey) made sure to return it back even when it got stuck,” one user said.

He made sure to return it back even when it got stuck. — awesome (@whyamiwhatiam) October 28, 2021

Another person said the monkey must be from Vrindavan, and that it is well-trained.

ये वृंदावन के बंदर है ।बड़े अनुभवी है। — Shubhang Ranjan (@RanjanShubhang) October 28, 2021

In the city of Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, monkeys are notorious for stealing spectacles right off people's faces.