Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Will Banks Be Open Or Closed On March 27, 28, And 31? Check Details

Eid 2025: Shab-e-Qadr, also known as the 'Night of Power'- believed to be the night when the Holy Quran was first sent from heaven to the world- will be observed on March 27.

Following this, Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday of Ramadan, falls on March 28, while Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month, will be celebrated on March 31.

Bank Holiday Schedule

March 27 and 28: Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Kashmir due to Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida.

March 29 (Saturday): Banks will remain open as it is the fifth Saturday of the month.

March 31 (Sunday): Initially declared a bank holiday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), this holiday has now been cancelled as March 31 marks the last day of the financial year 2024-25. To avoid any disruptions in financial transactions and ensure accurate reporting, banks will remain operational on this day.

Banking Services Availability

While physical bank branches will be closed on March 27 and 28, customers can continue to access digital banking services such as net banking, UPI transactions, mobile banking apps, and ATM services without any interruptions.

For any clarifications regarding bank holidays, it is advisable to check with your nearest branch.



Meanwhile, approximately 70 days after Eid-ul-Fitr, Muslims observe Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the "Feast of Sacrifice", which marks the conclusion of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.