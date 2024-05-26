'Eat Chole Bhature': Delhi Restaurant's Bizzare Tip To Lose Weight

His post soon went viral and attracted a range of comments from internet users.

Delhi is truly the land of foodies and the culinary culture of the city is synonymous with the omnipresent chole bhature. But the traditional delight comes with a cost of some extra kilos, shedding which becomes a gruelling task. Now, an eatery in Delhi has come up with the best marketing technique by selling both for one.

An eatery called 'Gopal Ji' is claiming that by eating their chole bhature, their customers can lose weight and live a healthy lifestyle. A social media user named Aditya Worah took to X and shared glimpses from the eatery.

Along with the pictures, Mr Worah wrote, "Only in Delhi can you expect this. Eat Chole Bhature, Lose Weight, Reduce Diseases."

See the post here:

Only in Delhi can you expect this 😂



Eat Chole Bhature, Lose Weight, Reduce Diseases 🫡🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/ByIH4gsV5Y — Worah | #WalkingInDelhi (@psychedelhic) May 26, 2024

His post soon went viral and attracted a range of comments from internet users. A user commented, "None of these sentences are interrelated, what they are saying is - Eat Chhole Bhature. (But you should also) Lose Weight and reduce diseases."

Another user commented, "Surreal."

"This is exactly how various brands Market by saying 100% natural and organic with no side effects. Whereas in reality, millions risk their life by consuming toxic concoctions," the third user wrote.

"This is funny and outrageous," the fourth user wrote.

"Wow," the fifth user remarked.



