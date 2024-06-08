'Each Time I Faced Fear...': Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh On Stepping Out Of Comfort Zone

The post has accumulated more than 22,800 views.

Beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth's co-founder Ghazal Alagh frequently shares insightful tips on X (formerly Twitter) with her followers. Recently, the Chief Executive Officer shared that she learnt several lessons after stepping out of her comfort zone, which led her to seek out discomfort, embracing adversity and allowing it to serve as her guide.

Ms Alagh said on the microblogging platform, "16 yrs ago, I gave an interview for a corporate training role. Without having any experience. 10 yrs ago, I switched from an IT job to an artist and went to NYC, though I had never travelled alone before. 7 yrs ago, I co-founded a beauty and personal care brand, @mamaearthindia, as a new mother with no FMCG experience."

The former Shark Tank India judge continued, "Here's what helped me to climb the ladder even when I wasn't 'ready'. I step out of my comfort zone each time. It led me to seeking discomfort, facing them head-on, letting it be my guide. Each time I faced my fear and self-doubt, I became more confident, resilient, and determined."

Ms Alagh shared the post on June 6.

"Your journey is truly inspiring! Stepping out of our comfort zones is where real growth happens," said a user.

"Superb! Inspirational for many young girls!" remarked a person.

A third added, "Good read and learning"

