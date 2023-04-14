Dwight Schrute From The Office Records Co-Passenger Watching His Show On Flight

The now-viral video was shared by the actor on his Instagram story.

Rainn Wilson, popularly known as the character of Dwight Schrute from the American sitcom 'The Office', recently shared a video that has left many people amazed. It shows Mr Wilson on a flight wearing a face mask, a cap and headphones, and witnessing a co-passenger glued to an episode of the series.

In the video, uploaded by Mr Wilson on his Instagram story on Monday and later shared by fans on social media, a passenger on the flight is seen watching the show while completely unaware that he is seated next to one of the stars of the series. As Mr Wilson pans the camera in amusement, the character of Dwight Schrute who was the assistant to Michael Scott, the Regional Manager, makes multiple appearances on the tiny aeroplane screen.

Rainn Wilson's Instagram story pic.twitter.com/aEQhaJoS8Q — Dunder Mifflin (@DunderMifflinAS) April 11, 2023

"When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are..." the actor said in the caption of the video.

Since being shared, the now-viral video has amassed over 1.9 lakh views and over five thousand likes.

"HAHAHAHAHAHA omg!!!! can you imagine?????????" said a user.

"Lmaoooooooooo this is epic," said a second person.

"Tbh I couldn't tell know it was," a third added.

A person commented, "I want to see the video where he realizes he's sitting beside Dwight."

"He should look at him and just quote one of Dwight's lines," added another person.

"To be fair... The mask + his face changed A LOT since The Office aired. I wouldn't recognize him either like this," commented a person.

"I can't love this enough. He in his own world, grubbing, watching one of the best shows ever," said another user.

A user also said, "The thing is I don't think I could recognize rainn Wilson either because his Dwight character somehow looks like a different person."