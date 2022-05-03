Watch: Dutch Singer Recreates AP Dhillon's Hit Song 'Excuses'

The singer added a few lines of English lyrics to the Punjabi version.

For many, social media is a way of expression and exhibiting their talent, sometimes by recreating a popular song and giving it a touch of their own. When Punjabi-Canadian singer AP Dhillion released Excuses, he would have expected this to happen to his song as well. But an Indian singer fluent in Punjabi would have been the likely candidate to recreate the song. Instead, a Dutch singer has sung Excuses and it appears really pleasing to the ears. The version of the song sung by Emma Heesters is now going viral on Instagram and has gained more than 1.2 million views.

Ms Heesters, who has more than 1.6 million followers on Instagram, has recreated several Indian songs by adding her own touch to them. For Excuses, she added a few lines of English lyrics to the Punjabi version. The transition from Punjabi to English and back is really smooth and gives an impression of a fusion song.

“Excuses. Comment which song you wanna hear next,” she asked her followers.

The post has got over 1.94 lakh likes and several comments. People mostly used heart and fire emojis to express their excitement and love for the Dutch singer.

“Nice voice,” said one person, followed by several heart emojis.

“Great magical voice,” said another.

Many Instagram users also suggested songs they would want to hear next. For instance, one user urged Heesters to sing Do Gallan by another Punjabi singer Garry Sandhu.

“Do Gallan by Garry Sandhu. PLZ mam. love from India,” the user said.

Another asked her to sing Jo Bheji Thi Dua... from the movie Shanghai.

However, some users appeared not much amused by Ms Heesters's version of AP Dhillon's song.

One user said, “This one is not creating the same vibe as your other covers do. Honestly speaking.”

Besides Punjabi, the Dutch singer also recreates songs from Arabic and Telugu. She previously sang Oo Aantava Oo Oo Antava from the recent Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa.

What do you think about Ms Heesters's recreated songs? Share your ideas in the comments section.