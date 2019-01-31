Duchess Of Sussex Visits London Theatre. The Lovely Pics Are Viral

The Duchess of Sussex smiles at a young performer.

Meghan Markle returned to the stage on Wednesday, but this time as a patron. The Duchess of Sussex made her first visit as Patron to the National Theatre in London, one of her four recently announced patronages. According to a statement by the Kensington Palace, the Queen passed on this Royal Patronage to The Duchess, after serving as Patron for over 40 years.

A visibly pregnant Meghan wore a pink dress and blazer for her visit to the theatre, where she watched a few short performances and interacted with young thespians.

"At the National Theatre, the Duchess also met current and former apprentices from its apprenticeship and trainee programme, and saw a fantastic performance inspired by War Horse by schoolchildren," said Kensington Palace.

One of the loveliest pictures from the visit shows the Duchess meeting 13-year-old Blessing, who performed in the NT's first Public Arts production of Pericles in 2018.

Meeting Blessing, aged 13, who is passionate about inspiring others through storytelling — her @NationalTheatre Public Acts experience as part of the cast of Pericles allowed her to ‘discover more about what she could do and gain more confidence'. pic.twitter.com/sqmhx3a5Ed — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2019

Another picture shows her smiling down at a performer

Pics from her visit have gone viral on the Internet, collecting thousands of 'likes'. See them below:

Here is how netizens reacted:

Wonderful. We must keep the performing arts going. It made such a difference in all our lives — Stacey Adair (@StaceyA_CAgirl) January 31, 2019

Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019.