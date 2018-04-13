Driving School Makes Students Put Their Phones On The Line, Literally There are unconventional teaching methods and then there's this.

There are unconventional teaching methods and then there's this. A driving school in China has found an innovative way of making sure their students take their lessons very, very seriously. How? By putting their smartphones on the line. Literally.A driving school in the city of Dezhou in eastern China's Shandong province had students place their mobile phones on the solid yellow line marking out the parking spots. The students were then asked to practice reversing into the parking spot."If the driver made a mistake, it was bye bye smartphone," reports the Shanghaiist According to local media reports, the driving school's instructor said that it was the students who came up with this idea and everyone agreed to take part. The driving instructor said he found it to be an effective method as students definitely were forced to be more cautious.Cell phone footage posted on YouTube by Shanghaiist shows students giggling nervously as they handle their cars. In one heart-stopping instance, a student handling a large truck comes pretty close to the phones lined up on the floor, but manages to avoid them.Happily, no phones were reported destroyed during the unconventional driving lesson. Definitely has students paying attention while driving, no?What do you think of this teaching method? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter