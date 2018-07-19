Drill Machine Falls Out Of Vehicle, Smashes Into Windshield Of Moving Car

"The driver of the vehicle that dropped their tool did not stop," says the Facebook post.

In what many have called their worst nightmare and biggest fear, a drill machine flew out of a vehicle and landed on the windshield of a moving car in California. Pictures posted on Facebook by East Contra Costa Fire Protection District show the shocking damage caused by the drill on the car. Thankfully, the driver and another occupant in the car escaped with only minor injuries.

According to the post, the incident took place on July 17. The battery operated drill flew out of the moving vehicle and landed on the car. "The driver of the vehicle that dropped their tool did not stop," says the Facebook post.

Shocking pictures show the extent of damage the drill caused. While the windshield was left shattered, the drill remained stuck in the glass. "The two occupants received minor lacerations by flying glass shards," says the post.

The post has received several shocked reactions from Facebook users. Many have even recalled similar instances that they experienced.

"This is one of my nightmares and why I try never to drive behind an open truck bed of stuff," says one Facebook user. "That's a lot of damage for such a small tool! Thank goodness no one was seriously injured," says another.

"Years ago I was behind a car carrier with 4 cars on it, on 237 near Sunnyvale. Something didn't look right so I quickly changed lanes, a min later one of the cars came loose and rolled off the truck, hitting the car that was behind me earlier. Scary! Thankfully no one was hurt," says a comment on the post. "This happened to my son a couple months ago, while driving my car on Hwy 680 in Walnut Creek. Thank God he wasn't hurt, didn't crash because of it, and we don't think the flying tool hit any other vehicles," says another.