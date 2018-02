'Don't Gloat': Germans Get Canada Travel Advice After Olympic Hockey Shock

Travel advisory: Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy. Be nice, don't gloat, give hugs, buy rounds of hot chocolate.



Just imagine how you would feel if Canada beat us in soccer



#CANGER@TeamD@CanadaFP@GermanyInCanada@KanadaBotschaftpic.twitter.com/0HlHoxMA7E- GermanForeignOffice (@GermanyDiplo) February 23, 2018

Thanks @GermanyDiplo. Congrats on your first shot at gold! We remember our first gold medal match in #IceHockey like it was yesterday... 1920 to be exact. #PyeongChang2018pic.twitter.com/3rKIonBGDN - Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) February 23, 2018

This is so funny. Where can I go to get my hot chocolate now? :) Congratulations for this beautiful victory #Germany - Marc Nadeau (@marc__nadeau) February 23, 2018

That is the most gloriously passive-aggressive tweet I have ever seen. - Paula Weston (@paulacweston) February 23, 2018

Haha amazing. As a Canadian I loved this! Will be cheering for Germany in the gold metal game! visited Germany 2 years ago and loved it! - Leah H (@hubs_h) February 23, 2018

