'Don't Gloat': Germans Get Canada Travel Advice After Olympic Hockey Shock
German tourists planning a trip to Canada received some tongue-in-cheek advice from their government Friday after their unheralded ice hockey team dumped mighty Canada out of the Winter Olympics. Germany completed a shock run to their first men's Olympic hockey final by dethroning the two-time defending champions Canada 4-3 in Pyeongchang to book a gold medal showdown against Olympic Athletes from Russia. The win led to the German Foreign Office asking citizens to not gloat at Canadians and display 'empathy' in their interactions.

"Travel advisory: Germans in Canada should exercise a high degree of empathy," tweeted the German Foreign Office 14 hours ago.

"Be nice, don't gloat, give hugs, buy rounds of hot chocolate. Just imagine how you would feel if Canada beat us in soccer!"
 
Canada had a cheeky response ready
 
The exchange left many grinning:
 

(With Inputs From AFP)
 

