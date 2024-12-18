"Don't Build Careers. Rent People": Tata Play CEO's Unusual Advice Sparks Debate

Harit Nagpal, the MD and CEO at Tata Play Ltd, has stirred a debate on social media after using the word "rent" to refer to hiring people. In his LinkedIn post, Mr Nagpal wrote about accepting the unique beliefs and attitudes of people who are hired and giving them the freedom to thrive. In return, as they gain knowledge and confidence, they'll help elevate your company, he explained. However, the first line of his post, asking companies to "rent people", left many users confused.

"Don't build careers. Rent people. This isn't their first job. They won't retire here. Allow them to bring their beliefs and attitudes with them. Let them be and do what they couldn't where they were before. As their knowledge and confidence grows, they will learn to fly and make you soar too. And when they leave, they'll encourage others like them to join you," Mr Nagpal wrote.

Take a look at the post below:

Mr Nagpal shared the post a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated several reactions. In the comments section, while some users agreed with the CEO, others, however, could not move past the first line.

"Powerful insight, Harit! "Renting people" rather than building careers shifts focus to mutual growth. Allowing individuals to bring their true selves, grow, and thrive benefits both them and the organization. It fosters innovation, trust, and lasting impact, creating a culture where everyone soars," wrote one user.

"Interesting perspective Harit Nagpal. I'd add that 'renting talent' also challenges organizations to rethink how they invest in their people. Instead of focusing on long-term loyalty, it's about creating an ecosystem where achievihng immediate business goals and continuous learning coexist. It pushes leaders to build systems that outlast individuals-processes, cultures, and knowledge-sharing practices that don't walk out the door when someone leaves. The real win is workplace that attracts top talent precisely because of this mindset," commented another.

However, one user wrote, "As always, admire your provocative thinking. True, people don't stay forever-but let's not confuse a 'rental mindset' with treating people like "property". A good landlord maintains and improves, creating a space to thrive."

"Agree completely Harit but the word rent feels little harsh," said another.

"Interesting perspective Sir. However, renting and owning always makes a difference. From a business it makes sense but not for building next generations," wrote one LinkedIn user.