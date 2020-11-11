Donald Trump's Son Urges People To Vote... A Week After Election

Eric Trump is facing ridicule for a social media faux-pas.

Donald Trump's son Eric Trump is facing social media's ridicule for urging people to vote in the 2020 US Presidential Election - a week after the election concluded.

In a tweet shared Tuesday - and has since been deleted - Eric Trump urged people in Minnesota to "get out and vote". The post was deleted within minutes, but nothing ever goes unnoticed on social media - especially if it comes from Donald Trump's second eldest son. Within a few hours, screenshots of the tweet were going viral on the microblogging platform.

But of course Eric Trump scheduled an Election Day tweet for the wrong week... pic.twitter.com/a4tL0UYRm8 — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) November 10, 2020

The faux-pas drew comparisons with Internet Explorer - Microsoft's browser that is notorious for its slow performance.

Proof Eric Trump is Internet Explorer (yes this is real) pic.twitter.com/YiJaPl6aeN — Bizarre Lazar ????‍☠️ (@BizarreLazar) November 11, 2020

On Election Day, Eric Trump had posted a series of similar tweets, urging people to vote. This gave rise to speculation that his Minnesota tweet was probably a scheduling error.

Scheduled post. Someone picked the wrong Tuesday. — Meg Maker (@megmaker) November 10, 2020

Still, Twitter is not a place that forgives easily, and Mr Trump quickly became the subject of much trolling for his ill-timed tweet.

Now I am not an expert, but I think @EricTrump just told Minnesota to commit voter fraud. pic.twitter.com/5AOOxew1xn — Kyle (@wylekolfe) November 11, 2020

Television personality Padma Lakshmi was among those who mocked the tweet.

Eric Trump is encouraging voting in Minnesota, Mike Pence is sunning in Florida, and Rudy is probably still at the dildo store next to Four Seasons Total Landscaping.



It's time to give up. — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 10, 2020

US President Donald Trump has called the election "a fraud on the American people" by his rival Democrats and refused to concede. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday called President Donald Trump's refusal to concede his election loss an "embarrassment" but dismissed the standoff as unimportant, according to news agency AFP.

"I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly," Biden said when asked what he thinks about Trump's refusal to acknowledge defeat in the November 3 election.

