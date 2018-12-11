Donald Trump Tweets About 'Smocking Gun'. Typo Inspires Hilarious Jokes, Memes

The "smocking gun" tweet has led to a lot of hilarious jokes.

US President Donald Trump is no stranger to typos and strange spellings. He is, after all, the man who gave us the gem that was covfefe. And it seemed that the popularity of covfefe had remained unmatched, in spite of Mr Trump's many other typos - up until now, that is. In a tweet posted a day ago, however, Mr Trump made a typo that has since then inspired thousands of jokes and memes.

"Democrats can't find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey's testimony," the POTUS wrote on Twitter.

One can safely assume he meant 'smoking gun' and not 'smocking gun'.

“Democrats can't find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey's testimony. No Smocking Gun...No Collusion.” @FoxNews That's because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018

The tweet was posted as part of a series of tweets regarding the Robert Mueller probe into Mr Trump's potential dealings with Russian officials.

With its misspelled word, the tweet quickly prompted a flood of ridicule and inspired a ton of memes and jokes on social media. We collected some of the best ones for you.

First came the trolling

No Smocking, please. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) December 10, 2018

He can't spell smoking.

Not a typo, he did it twice.

He can't spell smoking. #SmockingGun — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 10, 2018

Merriam-Webster then explained what smocking is

Today in Spellcheck Can't Save You:



'Smocking' is a type of embroidery made of many small folds sewn into place. https://t.co/3wbxPG24ne — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 10, 2018

Then the search for a smocking gun began

Oh contraire young Barrie, I present into evidence exhibit A, the 'smocking gun' pic.twitter.com/Znr6MDxKBz — SteveSage (@Stevesage13) December 10, 2018

And then came the covfefe comparisons

He's been smocking the covfefe again — (@CarolThurmanPhD) December 11, 2018

In the interests of clarity, and to end all the confusion. I can now confirm that the smocking gun, is all covfefe! pic.twitter.com/H95IcUjiy3 — blakandblack (@BlakandBlack) December 11, 2018

Which tweet made you laugh the hardest? Let us know using the comments section below.

