Donald Trump Tweets About 'Smocking Gun'. Typo Inspires Hilarious Jokes, Memes

US President Donald Trump is no stranger to typos and strange spellings. He is, after all, the man who gave us the gem that was covfefe. And it seemed that the popularity of covfefe had remained unmatched, in spite of Mr Trump's many other typos - up until now, that is. In a tweet posted a day ago, however, Mr Trump made a typo that has since then inspired thousands of jokes and memes.
"Democrats can't find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey's testimony," the POTUS wrote on Twitter.
One can safely assume he meant 'smoking gun' and not 'smocking gun'.
“Democrats can't find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey's testimony. No Smocking Gun...No Collusion.” @FoxNews That's because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2018
The tweet was posted as part of a series of tweets regarding the Robert Mueller probe into Mr Trump's potential dealings with Russian officials.
With its misspelled word, the tweet quickly prompted a flood of ridicule and inspired a ton of memes and jokes on social media. We collected some of the best ones for you.
First came the trolling
No Smocking, please.— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) December 10, 2018
He can't spell smoking.— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 10, 2018
Not a typo, he did it twice.
He can't spell smoking. #SmockingGun
Merriam-Webster then explained what smocking is
Today in Spellcheck Can't Save You:— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) December 10, 2018
'Smocking' is a type of embroidery made of many small folds sewn into place. https://t.co/3wbxPG24ne
Then the search for a smocking gun began
Oh contraire young Barrie, I present into evidence exhibit A, the 'smocking gun' pic.twitter.com/Znr6MDxKBz— SteveSage (@Stevesage13) December 10, 2018
OMG I FOUND IT!!! THE SMOCKING GUN! #SmockingGunpic.twitter.com/1qDEpElbFM— Sue Kelly (@SueKelly10) December 11, 2018
Haha fear the smocking gun! pic.twitter.com/cEgE3oqL4l— Anne-Marie (@AnneMar17778417) December 11, 2018
#SmockingGun— Billy (@Billygotnochill) December 10, 2018
Am I smocking guns right? pic.twitter.com/FPxUcAc1KR
And then came the covfefe comparisons
December 10, 2018
He's been smocking the covfefe again— (@CarolThurmanPhD) December 11, 2018
In the interests of clarity, and to end all the confusion. I can now confirm that the smocking gun, is all covfefe! pic.twitter.com/H95IcUjiy3— blakandblack (@BlakandBlack) December 11, 2018
Which tweet made you laugh the hardest? Let us know using the comments section below.trending news
For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.