Trump Dumps Entire Box Of Fish Food Into Pond, Angers Twitter

Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe feed koi fish during a welcoming ceremony in Tokyo

Our only hope is that Donald Trump exercises greater control over our nuclear arsenal than he does a box of fish food. — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) November 6, 2017

Trump was supposed to feed the koi by the spoonful with PM Abe but quickly got impatient and dumped the whole box of food into the pond. pic.twitter.com/MZxNfqTRDB — Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 6, 2017

You proved my point. Trump has NO clue about what is tradition and custom in other nations. Dumping fish food is just the latest. — ((Wendy McClelland)) (@wendyweb47) November 6, 2017

I don't think Trump has ever fed a fish in his life — Johanna (@serialbear) November 6, 2017

Day 300 of the Presidency...



Liberals have such terrible leadership, they resort to poking fun at Trump's way of feeding fish for political points



A sad display, indeed— Mark Rubello (@MarkRubello) November 6, 2017

Trump getting hammered for feeding fish when Obama was caught doing similiar thing! https://t.co/VxC2FcGLdy — Karl Walnut (@CryinHillary) November 6, 2017