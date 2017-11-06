Trump Dumps Entire Box Of Fish Food Into Pond, Angers Twitter

"Trump can't even feed fish right," said a tweet

November 06, 2017
Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe feed koi fish during a welcoming ceremony in Tokyo

Tokyo, Japan:  US President Donald Trump sparked a feeding frenzy on social media Monday when he was photographed dumping a box of fish food into a pond of koi carp during his trip to Japan.

Trump and his Japanese host Shinzo Abe began by delicately spooning out the food into the pond to the waiting koi, which had been rounded up by a clapping Japanese aide.

The US leader apparently lost patience with this method and upended his entire wooden box into the pond.

The incident caused outrage among fish lovers on Twitter, with many pointing out that fish cannot absorb a large amount of food at a time.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, standing just behind Trump, appeared to break out in laughter at his boss's no-nonsense approach to koi feeding.

But some uncharitable Twitter users were less forgiving, with several writing: "Trump can't even feed fish right."
Though many of his supporters rushed to his defence saying the president's way of feeding fish wasn't wrong
 

