Trump Announces "Fake News" Awards. Twitter Emerges Winner With Jokes

"First of all, it's an honor just to be nominated ..." tweeted a journalist

January 03, 2018
Hollywood is in the middle of the highly-anticipated annual awards season where stars will be vying for the most coveted trophies. But this year's awards season has a new entrant - the one that will be hosted by US President Donald Trump.

US president Donald Trump has had a complicated relationship with American media in his nearly one year of presidency. Over the last year, the POTUS has accused several news networks and publications of "distorting" facts about him and his presidency. To voice his contempt for what he calls "fake media", Donald Trump announced on late Tuesday that he would give out awards for the "most dishonest and corrupt media".

"I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o'clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned!" he tweeted.

Donald Trump may be serious about announcing these awards but Twitter was quite amused with the idea and did what they usually do with many of Donald Trump's tweets - troll him.
 
Someone brought up that TIME magazine cover
 
Many journalists, perhaps from the "fake news" fraternity, responded with some good ol' dry humour.
 
Donald Trump's "fake news" award announcement came just minutes after threatening Kim Jong-Un with a "much bigger and more powerful" nuclear button.

Donald TrumpFake NewsTwitter

