Trump Announces 'Fake News' Awards. Twitter Emerges Winner With Jokes

Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he would award the "most dishonest and corrupt media"

It's the First Annual Donald Trump Award for THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/ZRm0V7Q3a7 — Justin Duckham (@Jduckham) January 3, 2018

The tweet about North Korea followed up by the tweet about an awards show for fakest news is the most Donald Trump 20 minutes imaginable — new doge, new covfefe (@boobie_styles) January 3, 2018

Are you really the President? Really?? — Melissa Nieman (@NiemanMelissa) January 3, 2018

Ok but it's like the second day of the year? — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 3, 2018

So you will be getting the biggest award? — Nora Bouchard (@noragrace40) January 3, 2018

This may come as a surprise but the presidency is NOT your personal reality show! How about you do your job, for a change, and let the press do their's? — Kaye Stevens (@kayst64) January 3, 2018

Top award goes to Donald Trump for his fake Time magazine cover. pic.twitter.com/72baFkJf1B — Kathy Bartels (@bartels_kathy) January 3, 2018

"First of all, it's an honor just to be nominated ..." — Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) January 3, 2018

OK but journalists love getting awards of any kind https://t.co/VO6kHmkDew — (@joemfox) January 3, 2018

This wasn't supposed to happen until season three! https://t.co/Tysj4aIIfE — James Pindell (@JamesPindell) January 3, 2018