Trump Announces 'Fake News' Awards. Twitter Emerges Winner With Jokes

US president Donald Trump has had a complicated relationship with American media in his nearly one year of presidency. Over the last year, the POTUS has accused several news networks and publications of "distorting" facts about him and his presidency. To voice his contempt for what he calls "fake media", Donald Trump announced on late Tuesday that he would give out awards for the "most dishonest and corrupt media".
Donald Trump may be serious about announcing these awards but Twitter was quite amused with the idea and did what they usually do with many of Donald Trump's tweets - troll him.
It's the First Annual Donald Trump Award for THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR pic.twitter.com/ZRm0V7Q3a7— Justin Duckham (@Jduckham) January 3, 2018
The tweet about North Korea followed up by the tweet about an awards show for fakest news is the most Donald Trump 20 minutes imaginable— new doge, new covfefe (@boobie_styles) January 3, 2018
Are you really the President? Really??— Melissa Nieman (@NiemanMelissa) January 3, 2018
January 3, 2018
Ok but it's like the second day of the year?— Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) January 3, 2018
So you will be getting the biggest award?— Nora Bouchard (@noragrace40) January 3, 2018
This may come as a surprise but the presidency is NOT your personal reality show! How about you do your job, for a change, and let the press do their's?— Kaye Stevens (@kayst64) January 3, 2018
Someone brought up that TIME magazine cover
Top award goes to Donald Trump for his fake Time magazine cover. pic.twitter.com/72baFkJf1B— Kathy Bartels (@bartels_kathy) January 3, 2018
Many journalists, perhaps from the "fake news" fraternity, responded with some good ol' dry humour.
"First of all, it's an honor just to be nominated ..."— Alex Burns (@alexburnsNYT) January 3, 2018
OK but journalists love getting awards of any kind https://t.co/VO6kHmkDew— (@joemfox) January 3, 2018
This wasn't supposed to happen until season three! https://t.co/Tysj4aIIfE— James Pindell (@JamesPindell) January 3, 2018
Donald Trump's "fake news" award announcement came just minutes after threatening Kim Jong-Un with a "much bigger and more powerful" nuclear button.
Click for more trending news