Dog Interrupts Weather Report, Steals The Show In Hilarious Video

Anthony Farnell's weather report was interrupted by his pet dog.

A dog in Canada has gone viral after wandering into the frame as his human presented a weather report. Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist for Global News, was on-air when his puppy interrupted him, reports USA Today. Footage of the moment has gone viral on social media, with general consensus being that the weather report was only made better by the addition of the mini goldendoodle.

In the viral video, Storm the goldendoodle can be seen wandering onto the green screen set, possibly in search of something to eat.

"Yes, Storm is in the building, getting some treats, walking on thin air," Mr Farnell joked as the pup wandered across the screen, looking curiously at his owner from time to time.

"Last Friday, a hungry-for-treats Storm invaded the set in the middle of Anthony's weather report, demanding treats even as Farnell was explaining to Ontarians what weather they would be facing that weekend, and discussed the dangers posed by Hurricane Ida further south," Global News wrote while sharing the video on YouTube Tuesday.

The video also made its way to other social media platforms like Twitter, where people could not stop laughing after watching the curious dog.

My new favourite WFH problem. I don't know why, it just gets funnier pic.twitter.com/NiIX5osHh7 — rose (@rosevalentee) August 30, 2021

One version of the clip has racked up a whopping 1.8 million views on the microblogging platform, along with hundreds of amused comments. Many Twitter users shared their own favourite dogs-interrupting-humans moments in the comments section.

She is @lolatheweatherbeagle on Insta and here she is on Halloween with her mom @CherylScottWXhttps://t.co/JxbxirD6yU — Eugenie😵‍💫Blasingame (@nSquib) August 31, 2021

While others turned Storm into a meme:

all of us trying to stay afloat since march of 2020 pic.twitter.com/rIfF5orNFP — Kerry Wallace (@k_kathleen09) August 31, 2021

And many more praised the dog's good behaviour.

That's amazing. So good. The dog is like what are you pointing at? Dude there is nothing there? — Jason (@pushiepedlar) August 30, 2021

I fail to see the "problem" ...unless you meant that the cute little pupper isn't getting enough attention. — Vandræða (@Vandraedha) August 31, 2021

Last year, another attention-loving pet had gone viral on social media. FOX WTVT's meteorologist Paul Dellegatto was filming a segment at his Florida home when his golden retriever Brody knocked into his computer and jumped onto his lap.

