Three million views for this video of Brody interrupting a weather report.

Attention-Loving Dog Interrupts Weather Report In Cutest Video Ever

Brody the golden retriever gatecrashes his owner's weather report.

Now these are the kind of wholesome 'work from home' blunders that the Internet loves. A video that is going viral online shows a weatherman's pet dog gatecrashing his news report in the most adorable way possible. 

According to New York Post, FOX WTVT's meteorologist Paul Dellegatto was filming a segment at his Florida home when his golden retriever Brody knocked into his computer and jumped onto his lap before scampering off to find the cameraman. 

"That wasn't very smart," Mr Dellegatto playfully scolds Brody, who looks mighty pleased with himself after jumping onto his owner's lap and interrupting his weather forecast to beg for snacks and pets.

The pooch then lets out a big yawn before running off to look for the cameraman, who was filming the segment from the porch to maintain social distancing. "He loves Craig," Mr Dellegatto explains to viewers. "Now he can't see Craig, so he's gone crazy trying to find Craig..."

"This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news," wrote journalist Andrew Feinberg while sharing the video on Twitter one day ago.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has collected over 3 million views and thousands of amused comments from viewers who loved the attention-loving dog. 

Many were also touched by a tiny detail in the video - a framed photograph of Brody displayed on Mr Dellegatto's desk.

What do you think of this weather report? Let us know using the comments section.
 

Comments
