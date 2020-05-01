Attention-Loving Dog Interrupts Weather Report In Cutest Video Ever

Brody the golden retriever gatecrashes his owner's weather report.

Now these are the kind of wholesome 'work from home' blunders that the Internet loves. A video that is going viral online shows a weatherman's pet dog gatecrashing his news report in the most adorable way possible.

According to New York Post, FOX WTVT's meteorologist Paul Dellegatto was filming a segment at his Florida home when his golden retriever Brody knocked into his computer and jumped onto his lap before scampering off to find the cameraman.

"That wasn't very smart," Mr Dellegatto playfully scolds Brody, who looks mighty pleased with himself after jumping onto his owner's lap and interrupting his weather forecast to beg for snacks and pets.

The pooch then lets out a big yawn before running off to look for the cameraman, who was filming the segment from the porch to maintain social distancing. "He loves Craig," Mr Dellegatto explains to viewers. "Now he can't see Craig, so he's gone crazy trying to find Craig..."

"This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news," wrote journalist Andrew Feinberg while sharing the video on Twitter one day ago.

This is the best weather forecast in the history of television news pic.twitter.com/LhmoJDCkbZ — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 30, 2020

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has collected over 3 million views and thousands of amused comments from viewers who loved the attention-loving dog.

Why have we been doing news any other way? What idiocy made us build sterile studios? I want to see everyone in their pajamas with their pets and a glass of wine telling me how stupid everything is. — Neffrophelicat (@BryanNeff) April 30, 2020

Things that are awesome about this: 1. He clearly loves Brody even when the dog is disruptive. 2. Physical distancing with Craig via the window. 3. Craig knows what content we want and focuses on the dog. — Sara Leiste (@SaraFeistiness) April 30, 2020

Many were also touched by a tiny detail in the video - a framed photograph of Brody displayed on Mr Dellegatto's desk.

This is weirdly my favorite part of the video.



You don't truly love your pets if you don't have prominently displayed, framed pictures of them in your house pic.twitter.com/WptDYfPRIQ — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) April 30, 2020

What do you think of this weather report? Let us know using the comments section.

