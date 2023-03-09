Weather Anchor Inserts Snoop Dogg Lyrics In Report, Earns Praise From Rapper

The meteorologist has gone viral after the performance.

A weather anchor in the US earned praise from Snoop Dogg as well as the internet after he inserted the rapper's lyrics into one of his daily reports. Adam Krueger, Chief Meteorologist at CW39 Houston, posted the video of his act on TikTok after a challenge from one of his followers, the New York Post reported. Mr Krueger used the lyrics of Snoop Dogg's debut solo single "Who Am I (What's My Name)?" the outlet further said in its report.

"From the depths of the sea, to the back of the block!" Mr Krueger said as he showed Babe's Beach in Galveston, Texas on the screen.

He then added more lyrics and asked TikTok users to "follow me, follow me, follow me" (on his social media handles) to keep up to date with the weather.

Mr Krueger ended the presentation with, "We're gonna be warm and humid, with highs in the 80s, guess what, 'it's like that, rat tat tat tat'."

The rapper reposted the clip on his Instagram handle. "Weather man on one!" Snoop Dogg captioned the post, adding several emojis along with it.

Users flooded Instagram's comment section.

"That's our weatherman in Town," said one user. "These weathermen are different breed now a days. One dancing and raps. This do snoopified weather," commented another.

"He did a great job," a third user said. Others added that watching the anchor's performance was a "great joy".

This is not the first time that Mr Krueger has amazed the internet with his performance. He has used lyrics from hit artists like Beyonce, Notorious BIG and Eminem, with the videos receiving millions of views.

