Dog Dressed Up For Halloween As 'Bat Dog', Viral Video Melts Hearts

Halloween is on the horizon and it's about time to plan your and your furry friend's costumes. If you are planning to dress up your pup for Halloween, then take a cue from this video which is going viral on the internet. Posted by aguyandagolden on Twitter, the video features a golden retriever dog dressed as ''Bat dog."

Along with the short clip, the caption read, "23 days until #halloween. Batdog is ready." In the video, the dog can be seen wearing Batman's cape, cowl and boots and happily posing for the camera.

Watch the video here:

In less than 24 hours, the adorable video received over 2.9 million views, 108,300 likes and 10,900 retweets.

The Internet loved the 'Bat Dog' twist and dropped lovely comments on social media platforms. A user commented, "Bat dog should definitely join the Halloween costume contest." Another comment read, "Come to our door Bat Dog! We are PuPpY FrIeNdLy, giving out treats by the bowl because we live in a private neighborhood and get no one else."

"I'm hearing the Batman instrumental theme in back of my head watching this," the third expressed.

