Does Anand Mahindra 'Drive Cars Other Than Mahindra?' Here's What He Said

Anand Mahindra is the chairman of one of India's largest vehicle manufacturers.

Does the chairman of one of India's largest vehicle manufacturers drive cars that are not made by his own company? That is the question which a Twitter user recently asked Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group.

On Sunday, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a breathtaking photograph of "one of the most daring mountain roads of India with 70 continuous hairpin bends", located in Tamil Nadu. "I want to find out who built this road and then I will only trust my Thar to take me on it!" he wrote, referring to Mahindra & Mahindra's off-road SUV - a vehicle that has been praised for its ability to negotiate rough terrain.

A Twitter user named Akshat Soni asked him if he drove cars other than Mahindra. "Sir do you drive cars other than Mahindra?" he wrote on the microblogging platform.

Anand Mahindra, in his trademark witty style, replied: "You mean there are cars other than Mahindra?? I had no idea."

"Just kidding," he added as a disclaimer, along with a smiley face emoji.

You mean there are cars other than Mahindra?? I had no idea… ???? (just kidding..) https://t.co/pfz6oXdwIw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 9, 2022

The picture of the "daring mountain road" was posted by Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim and was widely shared on Twitter.

Another Twitter user, who said he lived close to the road, promised to give Mr Mahindra "a lift" in his Thar. Here's how the industrialist responded:

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has amused his fans with his witty replies. In 2019, when Mr Mahindra shared a video of the luxury electric "hypercar" Battista, a Twitter user jokingly asked him about its mileage. "Sir, kitna deti hai?" the Twitter user asked, earning a hilarious response from Anand Mahindra.