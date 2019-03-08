Anand Mahindra's Epic Reply To Man Asking 'Kitna Deti Hai?' Is A Must-Read

Anand Mahindra shared a video of the Battista on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Italian carmaker Automobili Pininfarina, a part of the Mahindra Group, unveiled its luxury electric "hypercar" Battista at the Geneva Motor Show. The Battista, which carries a price tag of around $2 million, is touted to be faster than a Formula 1 car - and it grabbed plenty of eyeballs at the show. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, also took to Twitter to share glimpses from the events and talk about the car. However, for a lot of Twitter users, the virtues of the car were actually overshadowed by Mr Mahindra's wit.

On Twitter, as Mr Mahindra shared a video of the Battista, a Twitter user jokingly asked him about its mileage. "Sir, kitna deti hai?" the Twitter user asked in response to the video.

Sir, kitna deti hai? — Drop C Riffs (@vox_assamanipur) March 6, 2019

Anand Mahindra's hilarious response? He wrote: "Sirji, electric hai..Shock deti hai! (It's electric... it'll give a shock)"

The business tycoon, who is famous for his witty tweets, was praised for his response

— Achint Kaur (@kaur_achint) March 6, 2019

That was humorous! Wonder how you keep this way of balanced life, professionally & personally. Keep smiling as always Sir.

Inspiring... — Rahul Soni (@Rahul_R_Soni) March 6, 2019

The Battista is the first so-called hypercar -- which are ultra-light, ultra-fast aerodynamic cars -- that is fully electric, according to Pininfarina.

Only 150 Battistas will be made, each with a 1,900 horsepower engine that can go from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in less than two seconds.

What do you think of Mr Mahindra's response? Let us know using the comments section below.