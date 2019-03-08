Anand Mahindra's Epic Reply To Man Asking "Kitna Deti Hai?" Is A Must-Read

"Sir, kitna deti hai?" a Twitter user asked Anand Mahindra

Offbeat | (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: March 08, 2019 15:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Anand Mahindra's Epic Reply To Man Asking 'Kitna Deti Hai?' Is A Must-Read

Anand Mahindra shared a video of the Battista on Twitter.


On Tuesday, Italian carmaker Automobili Pininfarina, a part of the Mahindra Group, unveiled its luxury electric "hypercar" Battista at the Geneva Motor Show. The Battista, which carries a price tag of around $2 million, is touted to be faster than a Formula 1 car - and it grabbed plenty of eyeballs at the show. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, also took to Twitter to share glimpses from the events and talk about the car. However, for a lot of Twitter users, the virtues of the car were actually overshadowed by Mr Mahindra's wit.

On Twitter, as Mr Mahindra shared a video of the Battista, a Twitter user jokingly asked him about its mileage. "Sir, kitna deti hai?" the Twitter user asked in response to the video.

Anand Mahindra's hilarious response? He wrote: "Sirji, electric hai..Shock deti hai! (It's electric... it'll give a shock)"

The business tycoon, who is famous for his witty tweets, was praised for his response

The Battista is the first so-called hypercar -- which are ultra-light, ultra-fast aerodynamic cars -- that is fully electric, according to Pininfarina.

Only 150 Battistas will be made, each with a 1,900 horsepower engine that can go from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in less than two seconds.

What do you think of Mr Mahindra's response? Let us know using the comments section below.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Anand MahindraAutomobili PininfarinaBattista electric hypercar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Women's DayWomen's Day WishesInternational Women's DayWomen's Day QuotesHonda CivicIND vs AUSWomen's Day Doodle Live TVPNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsWomen's Day 2019Redmi Note 7Captain Marvel

................................ Advertisement ................................