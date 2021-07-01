This Touching Ad Film Is A Tribute To Dr Bhosale, Who Lost His Life To Covid

A moving ad film on Dr Bhosale has struck a chord with millions of viewers.

On the eve of National Doctors' Day 2021, Vicks released the third edition of its #TouchOfCare campaign series. The ad film is a tribute to Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhosale, a pediatrician from Latur, Maharashtra, who lost his life to Covid last year, leaving behind his wife, two young children and a dream to build a world-class children's hospital in a village.

The inspiring story of Dr Bhosale's life was documented in the touching Vicks ad which has now been shared by several celebrities on social media. It takes the viewers to a time before the pandemic, when Dr Bhosale was a pediatrician in a big city hospital. He noticed that children would travel to the city from nearby villages in order to receive treatment, and resolved to do something about the lagging healthcare infrastructure in rural areas. Dr Bhosale moved to a village where he started a hospital - a small step towards his big dream. "He had just one dream - building a state-of-the-art hospital for children in villages," his wife narrates in the ad film.

The Covid pandemic struck six months after Dr Bhosale and his family moved to the village. Soon afterwards, his hospital began receiving cases of Covid-positive children, and the pediatrician spent days and nights treating them all. "They are all our children," he told his worried wife when she asked him to close the hospital for some time.

Though Dr Bhosale saved many with his dedication, he lost his life to Covid. In July last year, Dr Bhosale died at a Covid speciality hospital.

"Gone too soon, Dr. Bhosale left behind his wife, kids and his dreams of building his own paediatric hospital. The film is a solemn reminder that like Dr. Bhosale, hundreds of doctors lost their lives during the pandemic leaving their dreams behind," Vicks wrote while sharing their tribute video on YouTube, where it has been viewed over 4.6 million times.

The moving ad film has also been shared by several celebrities. "The heart warming film showcasing Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhosale's #TouchOfCare, surely moved my heart and I couldn't help the tears that followed," wrote R Madhavan.

"We all know how our frontline workers have been helping us but getting a glimpse of the true reality and extent of this through the #TouchOfCare film has instilled a much stronger sense of gratitude in me," said actress Sara Ali Khan while sharing the video on Instagram.

"This National Doctor's Day, the @vicks_india #TouchOfCare campaign is here to remind us how it has been particularly difficult for our doctors and their families," wrote Ranveer Singh.

Vidya Balan showered praise on the doctor's wife, who kept his dream alive and kept the hospital running after his death.

Vicks has contributed towards building a hospital to keep Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhosale's dream alive.