Doctor Who Called Influencer 'Pseudoscience Mascot' To Appear On His Show

Ranveer Allahbadia, invited theLiverDoc aka Dr Abby Philips to his show TRS.

Dr Abby Philips, known as theLiverDoc on X, formerly Twitter, took a strong stance against Ranveer Allahbadia (better known as BeerBiceps), whom he labelled as "India's pseudoscience mascot."

This happened after Mr Allahbadia's interview with an Ayurveda practitioner who claimed to cure alopecia by "rubbing a leaf" on the head surfaced online.

TheLiverDoc firmly refuted this assertion, emphasising that alopecia cannot be treated so simply. He expressed concern about the spread of such beliefs in 2023 and its impact on healthcare in India, where educated people are influencing health discussions on social media without providing logical explanations. "I cannot believe I have to debunk this ancient junk even in 2023." he wrote on X.

I am quite happy that India's pseudoscience mascot decided to interview this Ayurveda practitioner.



It clears a lot about the fact that Ayurveda is indeed a pseudoscience and none of its principles are worthy of being considered remotely "scientific" and that it can never be… pic.twitter.com/swF674HPK6 — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) October 23, 2023

In response, Mr Allahbadia, invited theLiverDoc to his show TRS, The Ranveer Show, to engage in an in-depth discussion about the issue.

"Bro, I am happy to host you on the show," he began. "We speak to surgeons & physicians as well as Ayurveda practitioners. My only request is that you come over to have a conversation and dive deeper into subjects along with me. If you feel I'm wrong or these conversations are wrong, convince my audience & myself." "Open to you changing my mind. Respect your passion for science. You're warmly welcome on TRS. See you soon!" he added.

Bro I'm happy to host you on the show.



We speak to surgeons & physicians as well as ayurveda practitioners.



My only request is that you come over to have a conversation and dive deeper into subjects along with me.



If you feel I'm wrong or these conversations are wrong,… — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) October 23, 2023

TheLiverDoc, as per his bio, “is a hepatologist and physician-scientist who is actively engaged in countering misinformation related to AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) practices”. His research focuses on alcohol, herbals, and microbiota.

Graciously accepting the YouTuber's invitation, the doctor wrote on X, "Among your 990 videos on YouTube, I have not seen you speak to real, practising clinical surgeons or physicians. Your Podcast sessions mostly feature basic scientists, neuroscientists, 'spiritualists', mental healthcare providers or just people who claim to be health influencers. Your podcast section on science and technology does not feature actual medical science and clinical medicine useful for the masses. I will be happy to bridge that gap. Just you and me, one on one, for the people."

The doctor also articulated his views on the complexities of the human body and the need to rely on the scientific method rather than culture or ancient practices to advance our understanding of health and disease. TheLiverDoc emphasised that "science is not the roadmap, it is the method" and that culture and ancient practices can sometimes hinder progress.

The doctor went on to clarify that his concern was not with Indian culture but with the irresponsible dissemination of pseudoscience and healthcare misinformation. He saw himself as the response aimed at promoting scientific thinking in both the medical and non-medical communities. His mission was to educate and promote rational health-seeking behaviour, focusing on medical science and reason rather than politics.

Dear Ranveer @BeerBicepsGuy



I appreciate your response and the kind invitation to come on TRS ????



The human body is complex and there are many "yet-unknowns" waiting to be found to improve our understading of health and disease - and the scientific method is what will take us… https://t.co/d5IQMHGsdGpic.twitter.com/9EL4JEHT4d — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) October 23, 2023

The doctor concluded by assuring Mr Allahbadia that he aimed to educate and raise awareness, emphasising the importance of constructive dialogue and civil discourse in their podcast collaboration.